US extends Iraq's sanction waiver for four months

The US has granted Iraq a four-month extension to a sanctions waiver allowing it to import Iranian gas, an Iraqi official said on Wednesday.

Iran army to vigorously respond to any threats: commander

The army is at the highest level of its combat preparedness and will firmly confront any threats, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian army Maj. Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Wednesday.

Raeisi: Nicaragua turned into a model for anti-arrogance movements

The newly-appointed President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that Nicaragua has been turned into a model for anti-arrogance movements in the international arenas.

Destiny of Yemen must be decided by Yemenis: Raeisi

Stating that fate of Yemen must be decided by Yemenis themselves, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi emphasized that no one, except Yemenis, can decide for this country.

Iran, Bolivia emphasize developing bilateral relations

Islamic Republic of Iran and Bolivia stressed the need to broaden and develop bilateral relations in all fields.

President Raeisi: Remaining foreign troops must leave Syria immediately

President Ebrahim Raeisi told Speaker of the Syrian Parliament Hammouda Sabbagh that the remaining foreign troops in Syria must leave the country immediately so that the nation can reconstruct their country.

Ghalibaf: Establishing peace in Afghanistan important for Iran

Expressing concern over the current developments in Afghanistan, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that establishing peace and security in Afghanistan is a priority of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Araghchi: Tying frozen assets in S Korea to JCPOA ‘unacceptable’

Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says tying the talks on reviving the JCPOA to the issue of frozen assets of the country in South Korean banks are unacceptable.

Zarif, Bosnia FM discuss regional, intl. developments

The two foreign ministers of Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina Mohammad Javad Zarif and Bisera Turković exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments in a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

President Raeisi: Tehran-Muscat ties based on historical ties, similarities

The Iranian president has told the visiting Omani foreign minister that "Relations between Tehran and Muscat go beyond the relations between two neighbors and stem from the historical ties and common grounds."

Iran fully prepared to react harshly to any enemy: IRGC chief

"Iran is fully ready for tough reactions to any enemy," the IRGC Commander-in-Chief said, adding "Iran is ready in various areas of defense power."

Mehdi Chamran elected as Tehran new city council head

Mehdi Chamran was elected on Wednesday as the new chairman of the City Council of Tehran by the council members.

Zarif urges EU to stay away from threat-based policies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged the European Union to not follow policies against Iran that are based on pressure and threats.

Raeisi need for establishing ‘extensive’ ties with neighbors

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi says one of the main policies of his administration is establishing extensive ties with neighboring states.

Security official: Israel behind incidents with tankers off UAE coasts

A security official has said that Israel had been transferring cyber experts and equipment to the UAE to disrupt airlines and shipping lines before the incidents with tankers on Tuesday.

Increasing coop. of Iran, Latin America to make US passive

President Ebrahim Raeisi said that increasing the level of cooperation between Iran and Latin American countries can make the Americans and other arrogant powers passive.

New Cabinet members to be introduced to Parliament on Sunday

New Iranian President is to introduce the new Cabinet members to the Parliament on Sunday.

Iranian weightlifter Davoudi wins silver at Olympics

Iranian weightlifter Ali Davoudi became vice-champion of weightlifting contests at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games on Wednesday.

'Lifting of oppressive sanctions Iran definite stance'

In a meeting with the Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union, the Iranian senior diplomat emphasized the firm position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the lifting of oppressive sanctions against the country.

Iran COVID-19 update: 39,357 news cases, 409 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 39,357 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 409 people have lost their lives since Wed.

Global security important for Iran: Raeisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi says maintaining global security is important for Tehran.

Geraei wins Iran's 2nd gold in Tokyo Olympics

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei won the gold medal of men's 67kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

IRGC chief cmdr.: Iran response to enemies’ threats 'devastating'

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that response of Islamic Republic of Iran to the threats waged by enemies against the country will be ‘devastating’ and will make them feel regret.

Saeid Marouf announces retirement from national duty

Setter and captain of Iran’s national volleyball team Saeid Marouf has implicitly announced his retirement from national duty.

Spox: Western-led propaganda seeks to pave way for new adventurism

A spokesman with the Iranian Armed Forces says conflicting reports about security incidents for ships in the Persian Gulf region are aimed at preparing the ground for new adventurism.

