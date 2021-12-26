  1. Iran
Dec 26, 2021, 8:50 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 26

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, December 26.

Asia:

Iranian woman in team of  NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

Aftab:

Reaching agreement possible in new round of Vienna talks

Ebtekar:

NASA launches James Webb Space Telescope into space

Etela'at:

President Raeisi: "Armed forces to give all-out response to any threats"

AEOI chief: Iran not to exceed 60% uranium enrichment level

Iran:

Raeisi warns that Iran will give all-out response to any threats

Javan:

Any threats against Iran to change equations

Kayhan:

Ansarullah lauches 3 ballestic missiles agaisnt Southern S Arabia

Iraqis rally in remembrance of Gen Soleimani, Abu Mahdi

