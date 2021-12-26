Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 26

Asia:
Iranian woman in team of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
Aftab:
Reaching agreement possible in new round of Vienna talks
Ebtekar:
NASA launches James Webb Space Telescope into space
Etela'at:
President Raeisi: "Armed forces to give all-out response to any threats"
AEOI chief: Iran not to exceed 60% uranium enrichment level
Iran:
Raeisi warns that Iran will give all-out response to any threats
Javan:
Any threats against Iran to change equations
Kayhan:
Ansarullah lauches 3 ballestic missiles agaisnt Southern S Arabia
Iraqis rally in remembrance of Gen Soleimani, Abu Mahdi
RHM/
Your Comment