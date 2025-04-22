Yazd Listed as world city of traditional jewelry

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Reza Salehi Amiri, referring to Yazd's registration as the "World City of Traditional Jewelry," noted that this success highlights the connection between indigenous traditions and Iran's innovation and civilizational capacity.

Registering Yazd as a World City of Traditional Jewelry will strengthen Iran's national and cultural identity and promote economic growth and tourism in Yazd province, while enhancing global awareness of Iranian arts and crafts.

The World Crafts Council officially introduced Yazd as the World City of Traditional Jewelry.

The Minister of Cultural Heritage considered this success a symbol of the deep connection between indigenous traditions and innovation.

The active involvement of artists and entrepreneurs in establishing production and supply networks laid the foundation for this achievement.

The global registration of Yazd's historical fabric in 2017, as Iran's first historical city on the UNESCO list, laid the foundation for this success.

As a vital part of the creative economy, handicrafts play a significant role in redefining Iran's position within the global culture-driven economy.

Yazd’s registration as a global city of traditional jewelry is not only a cultural honor for Iran but also a strategic step toward strengthening the country’s international position in cultural and economic spheres.

This achievement can serve as an inspiring model for other provinces in their pursuit of cultural development and the globalization of local capacities, while fostering increased cultural and economic exchanges with other nations.

MNA/Iran Press