Iran, Bolivia emphasize developing bilateral relations

Bolivia's deputy foreign minister Guadalupe Palomeque de la Cruz met and held talks with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Wed.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for broadening and enhancing bilateral ties on issues of mutual interests.

While expressing his satisfaction with the return of democracy to Bolivia and reopening of Bolivian Embassy in Tehran, Araghchi thanked the unsparing support of Bolivia for the Islamic Republic of Iran in international bodies.

The Director of Political Relations of Multinational Government of Bolivia Ms. Guadalupe Palome, who is in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, pointed out that Bolivian government attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and termed Iran as one of the most important countries in the world.

