Feb 28, 2025, 11:20 AM

What hardships Gazans go through in winter

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Gaza Municipality spokesman says the citizens in the Gaza Strip are facing catastrophic conditions due to the destruction of the city's infrastructure.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Hosni Muhanna elaborated on the situation on the ground in Gaza, particularly in wintertime in the wake of the Zionist regime's devastating 15-month war against the defenseless people in the Strip.

When it comes to the extent of the destruction of residential buildings in Gaza, it should be pointed out that over 70% of the buildings in the Strip have been mainly or completely damaged, he said.

In some cases, it is not possible to live in the residential units, he said, adding that the situation has displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinian families and made them homeless.

Despite the dire need for reconstruction, the process of bringing equipment and machinery into the Gaza Strip has been hampered, said Muhanna.

As per the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the Zionist regime, the necessary equipment was supposed to enter Gaza, he noted.

The Gaza Municipality presently needs urgent action to ensure the entry of essential equipment and materials so that humanitarian aid can arrive at the area, said the spokesman.

Gaza Municipality spokesman, Hosni Muhanna

He went on to say that the water supply system in Gaza has been severely damaged.

In addition to hospitals, Israel has also destroyed dozens of mosques, schools, and markets in the Strip, Muhanna underlined.

Gaza's hospitals are now operating at full capacity, he said, noting that the medical centers are severely deprived of medicines, medical equipment, and proper facilities.

With the onset of winter and the adverse weather conditions, thousands of Palestinian families are living in tents that are not adequately protected from the cold weather in winter, he underscored.

The situation is extremely difficult, Muhanna said, adding that people are facing a severe shortage of blankets, clothes, and heating appliances.

The hard conditions have exposed Gazans to various diseases, including respiratory, gastrointestinal, and skin disease, he said, noting that the situation occurs at a time when adequate health and health services are not available.

