Iran has no intention to negotiate in public: Araghchi

"When I agreed to present a keynote address before @carnegienpp, Iran and the U.S. had not yet set dates for the next round of talks, which begin at the expert level on Wednesday and at the principals' level on Saturday," Araghchi wrote on X.

"As I underscore in my prepared remarks, Iran has no intention to negotiate in public."

"My address also makes clear that certain Special Interest groups are laboring to manipulate the course of diplomacy by smearing negotiators and goading the U.S. administration into making maximalist demands."

"I am accustomed to tough questions from journalists and ordinary concerned citizens alike. But turning my keynote address into an open Q&A would either turn the event into a public negotiation, which I am not willing to countenance, or be unsatisfactory for an audience probably looking for details on where the talks might go. I regret that my intended host was neither cognizant nor considerate of these sensitive dynamics."

"Those who are interested in what I planned to say are welcome to read my speech, shared below in full."

