  1. Politics
Apr 22, 2025, 7:28 PM

IRGC symbol of resistance, national pride: FM spox

IRGC symbol of resistance, national pride: FM spox

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is a symbol of resistance and a source of pride for the steadfast Iranian nation

In a post on his X account on the occasion of April 22, which marks the establishment anniversary of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), he wrote, “On the anniversary of the founding of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, we express our gratitude for the bravery and self-sacrifice of the nation’s defenders.”

The IRGC steadfastly safeguards the security and dignity of Islamic Iran, serving as a symbol of resistance, strength, and the pride of a nation that bows to neither threats nor coercion, he added.

The IRGC plays a central role in Iran’s national security architecture, projecting both domestic stability and regional influence, Baghaei noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Spokesman of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini said that any aggression from the enemies against the country will receive a strong and remorseful response.

MA/6443683

News ID 230920
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News