IRGC symbol of resistance, national pride: FM spox

In a post on his X account on the occasion of April 22, which marks the establishment anniversary of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), he wrote, “On the anniversary of the founding of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, we express our gratitude for the bravery and self-sacrifice of the nation’s defenders.”

The IRGC steadfastly safeguards the security and dignity of Islamic Iran, serving as a symbol of resistance, strength, and the pride of a nation that bows to neither threats nor coercion, he added.

The IRGC plays a central role in Iran’s national security architecture, projecting both domestic stability and regional influence, Baghaei noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Spokesman of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini said that any aggression from the enemies against the country will receive a strong and remorseful response.

