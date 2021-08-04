Tying frozen assets in S Korea to JCPOA ‘unacceptable’

He made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with the visiting South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun who arrived in Tehran this morning to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Pointing to the problems ahead of ties between Tehran and Seoul, including the freezing of Iranian assets in Korean banks, Araghchi said that tying these assets to JCPOA talks is unacceptable and shows that Americans are exploiting the issue in favor of their illegitimate political interests.

Around $7 billion of Iran’s revenues from oil sales to South Korea has been blocked in the country for years under the excuse of US sanctions.

The two officials conferred on issues relating to bilateral relations and the JCPOA.

For his part, Choi Jong-kun said the implementation of the JCPOA will be in favor of all parties, including the Korean government, voicing Seoul’s support for the nuclear deal.

He said that this is his third visit to Tehran in six months which shows the determination of the Korean Republic for expanding relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Seoul is determined to do utmost effort to solve problems, including those relating to Iran’s frozen assets, he said.

Jong-kun hoped that bilateral relations between the two states would further improve during Raeisi’s tenure.

