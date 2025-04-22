China says expects ‘in-depth’ talks during Iranian FM's visit

“Both sides will have in-depth exchanges on China-Iran bilateral relations and international and regional hotspot issues of mutual concern,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

The visit to China by Tehran’s top diplomat comes ahead of a third round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, The Straits Times reported.

There have been two rounds of nuclear and sanctions-lifting talks between Iran and the United States over the past two Saturdays, initially in Oman and the next one in the Italian capital. After the talks, both sides expressed happiness with the progress in the talks as very positive and constructive.

The expert-level talks to discuss the details between the two sides are scheduled to be held tomorrow in Muscat, Oman.

Mr Araghchi previously visited China in December. Beijing was a signatory to a since-abandoned 2015 agreement that reigned in Tehran’s nuclear program.

China is Iran’s largest commercial partner and the main buyer of its oil, with Tehran still under crushing US sanctions.

Around 92 percent of Iranian oil heads towards China, according to Iranian media, and is often sold at a considerable discount.

“The two countries have maintained mutual respect, trust, and support, promoting the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations and contributing to regional and global peace and stability,” Mr Guo said.

The 2015 accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was also signed by four other permanent UN Security Council members – Britain, France, Russia, and the US – along with Germany and the European Union.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, during his first term, which prompted Iran to breach its terms a year later.

