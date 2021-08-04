Israel behind incidents with tankers off UAE coasts

"For about a month now, Mossad cyber units have been launching a comprehensive plan to disrupt communications networks and naval and air navigation systems in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman by transferring advanced equipment to a UAE emirate," the security official told "Nournews".

"Creating a rift between the Persian Gulf states and engaging them in an unwanted conflict has been Israel's main goal in this regard," the source added.

"The transfer of the crisis center from the occupied territories [of Pelstine] to the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman and the reduction of political and security pressures on the rulers of this regime is another goal of this crisis," the report further noted.

"If necessary, more information in detail on the location, technical equipment and plans of the team, which operates in full coordination with the UAE intelligence, will be announced," the source added.

‌It is worth mentioning that yesterday afternoon on (Tuesday) four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates announced they had lost control of their steers.

