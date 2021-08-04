Raeisi need for establishing ‘extensive’ ties with neighbors

Speaking on Wednesday in a meeting with the Chairman of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Nurdinjan Ismailov, Ayatollah Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said that the two countries have a lot of historical and cultural common grounds, saying, "There are countless potentials for the development of relations between the two countries in different fields, especially economy, that we are interested in activating in order to serve the interests of both nations.”

Emphasising the need to expedite the completion of existing agreements between the two countries and the need to identify new capacities, Raisi stated, "The deepening and strengthening of relations and cooperation should lead to the security of the two countries and greater prosperity of the two nations.”

The President also stressed the importance of close cooperation between the parliaments of Iran and Uzbekistan, saying, "Parliamentary interaction and cooperation can play an effective role in the implementation of agreements between the two countries and the development of relations,” reported the press service of Iran’s President.

In this meeting, the Chairman of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Nurdinjan Ismailov conveyed the greetings and congratulations of the Uzbek President and government to Raisi and said, "Uzbekistan seeks to develop and strengthen comprehensive relations with Iran, especially in the trade and economic sectors.”

He added, "We consider the development of parliamentary cooperation to be effective in developing and strengthening relations between the two countries, not only economically but also culturally and scientifically, and we are determined to advance this goal seriously."

