Iran showcases weaponry achievements in Iraq Defense Expo

The Iranian Defense Ministry has taken part in the exhibition in Iraq with the aim of strengthening international defense interactions and developing export markets.

Iran’s homegrown weaponry used for ground, naval and aerial combat operations, air defense, and electronic warfare are on display at the event.

"Shahed 136" suicide drone was widely welcomed by the visitors.

IQDEX 2025 was inaugurated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani.

Over 150 defense and security companies from 22 countries, including Iran, Belarus, China, Russia, Pakistan, India, and Turkey, have taken part in the exhibition.

MNA/