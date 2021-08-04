Iran army to vigorously respond to any threats: commander

Maj. Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army made the comments at a ceremony in Tehran attended by the Army ground forces units which was also broadcast live for the other army ground force units across the country through video-conferencing.

"The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is at the highest level of its combat readiness and will stand firm against any threat and will completely carry out its mission," Maj. Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said in the ceremony.

He pointed to the army's activities in the country alongside its main duty which is protecting the country's territorial integrity, saying that the Iranian military has been with the people at the time of natural disasters such as earthquakes, water shortages and floods as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, the army's ground forces are present on the western and eastern borders of the country, and wherever these army devoted forces are stationed, security is fully established. Also, in terms of equipment, the army ground force is in a good status, which has been able to stand on its own feet with its strong and hardworking manpower," the army chief commander further said.

