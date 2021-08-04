Increasing coop. of Iran, Latin America to make US passive

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to further strengthen its political and economic relations with the member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), the new Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi said.

Speaking in a Tuesday meeting with Sacha Sergio Llorenti Soliz, the Secretary-General of the union, Raeisi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the member states of the ALBA share common values.

It is necessary to increase the level of bilateral cooperation in various regional and international areas with proper planning, he said, adding, "Undoubtedly, increasing the level of cooperation between Iran and Latin American countries can make the Americans and other arrogant people passive."

Raeisi also criticized that the arrogant countries of the world plot against the efforts of independent and freedom-seeking nations.

Felicitating Raeisi on his victory in Iran's election, Sacha Sergio Llorenti Soliz said, "The goal of the ALBA Union is to further enhance relations between the member states and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Iran and the ALBA Union have much in common, both seek to defend the independence and sovereignty of their nations and to stand up to American extravagance, he said.

RHM/5273764