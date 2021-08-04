  1. Politics
Aug 4, 2021, 7:00 PM

Increasing coop. of Iran, Latin America to make US passive

Increasing coop. of Iran, Latin America to make US passive

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi said that increasing the level of cooperation between Iran and Latin American countries can make the Americans and other arrogant powers passive.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to further strengthen its political and economic relations with the member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), the new Iranian president  Ebrahim Raeisi said.

Speaking in a Tuesday meeting with Sacha Sergio Llorenti Soliz, the Secretary-General of the union, Raeisi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the member states of the ALBA share common values.

It is necessary to increase the level of bilateral cooperation in various regional and international areas with proper planning, he said, adding, "Undoubtedly, increasing the level of cooperation between Iran and Latin American countries can make the Americans and other arrogant people passive."

Raeisi also criticized that the arrogant countries of the world plot against the efforts of independent and freedom-seeking nations.

Felicitating Raeisi on his victory in Iran's election, Sacha Sergio Llorenti Soliz said, "The goal of the ALBA Union is to further enhance relations between the member states and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Iran and the ALBA Union have much in common, both seek to defend the independence and sovereignty of their nations and to stand up to American extravagance, he said. 

RHM/5273764

News Code 176945
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176945/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News