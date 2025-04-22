Iran FM says expert-level talks with US to be held on Sat.

The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told reporters on Tuesday that a technical-expert meeting between Iran and the United States will be held next Saturday.

According to Baghaei, following Oman's proposal and the acceptance on part of both Iranian and American delegations, the expert-level talks, which previously were scheduled to be held on Wednesday, will be held on Saturday, concurrent with the meeting between the lead negotiators of the two countries.

Both talks will be held in the Omani capital of Muscat.

There have been two rounds of nuclear and sanctions-lifting talks between Iran and the United States over the past two Saturdays, initially in Oman and the next one in the Italian capital. After the talks, both sides expressed happiness with the progress in the talks as very positive and constructive.

MNA