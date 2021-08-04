Mehdi Chamran elected as Tehran new city council head

The Principalist politician Mehdi Chamran was elected as chairman of the City Council of Tehran by the council members on Wednesday.

The battle for the Tehran city council is between the Prinicplaist led by Mehdi Chamran and Parviz Sorouri and the Reformists camp, which held all the 21 seats in the last city council in Tehran since 2017.

Similar to the 2017 elections that the Reformists won all the 21 seats at the Tehran city council, this time too in June 18, 2021 election in Tehran, the Principalist unseated all the Reformists from the council led by Mohsen Hashemi, the son of former President Al Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani who led the reformists council members.

Today (Wednesday), in intra-election to appoint the chairman of the council and its deputies, the members appointed Chamran as the chairman and Sorouri as his deputy.

Chamran was also at the top of Tehran City Council for years during the 2nd, 3rd and three years of 4th periods of Tehran City Council. This year was the 6th round of the council.

Chamran is the younger brother of legend fighter Martyr Mustafa Chamran who served as the first defense minister after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran and a member of parliament, as well as the commander of paramilitary volunteers in Iran–Iraq War, known as "Irregular Warfare Headquarters". The older brother was martyred during the early years after the Islamic Revolution.

