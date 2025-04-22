IRGC seizes 1.5 mn liters of smuggled fuel in Pesian Gulf

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Navy second division Brigadier General Masoud Foroutan says two foreign vessels carrying 1.5 million liters of smuggled diesel fuel have been seized in the Persian Gulf.

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Foroutan said that the smuggled diesel fuel was valued 700 billion rials.

The two vessels, flying the flag Tanzania, were attempting to exit Iran’s sovereign waters, he added.

The ships, Sea Ranger and SALAMA, were seized near Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf.

The detained vessels were transferred to Bushehr Port, and the confiscated fuel will be delivered to the National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Company to enter the supply chain, he noted.

MNA/IRN