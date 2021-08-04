Tehran-Muscat ties based on historical ties, similarities

According to the official website of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raeisi received Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the Foreign Minister and Special Envoy of the Sultan of Oman for a meeting on Wednesday morning during which he said "The friendly relations between Iran and Oman have not only remained at the level of bilateral relations, but have also been reflected in the cooperation and convergence of the two countries in international and regional fields."

Raeisi added, "The goal of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop relations with Oman in all areas, including political, economic, social and cultural.”

The president described the feeling of closeness between the people of Iran and Oman towards each other as a support for the development and strengthening of bilateral relations and capital in advancing bilateral relations.

He continued his speech by pointing out that the countries of the region have enough ability and power to ensure the security of the region, stating, "The presence of outsiders in the region has no effect other than threatening security.”

The Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, for his part, conveyed the congratulations and greetings of the Sultan of Oman to the new President of Iran, noting, "Relations between Iran and Oman have become a model for relations between countries in the region, and we are proud of these historical and deep-rooted relations.”

Welcoming Raeisi's position on strengthening relations with neighbouring countries, including in his speech during the endorsement ceremony, the Omani Foreign Minister said, "We hope to welcome Your Excellency in Muscat as soon as possible and for the visits of high-ranking officials to continue to further strengthen and consolidate the relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field.”

KI/PR