Tehran becomes hub for political leaders despite pandemic

A large number of foreign officials have arrived in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim Raeisi amid the coronavirus pandemic; the big event carries an important message.

Tehran has become a hub for foreign officials from across the world despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the election of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as the new president of Iran, some Western media and power centers in the West tried to get their message across claiming that with Raeisi in power Iran's foreign policy would hit a dead end.

Hassan Yazdani settles for silver

Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani received the silver medal of the men’s 86kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He lost the final bout in the last seconds 4-3 to David Taylor of the United States.

We will stand by the oppressed around the world: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi delivered a speech after being sworn in during which he focused on the achievements that the Iranian nation made after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

President Raeisi delivered a speech after being sworn in and greeted the participants in the ceremony.

At the start of his speech, Raeisi said that the fate of the Iranian nation changed after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Regional security should be ensured by regional states

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi says security in the West Asian region must be ensured by regional countries.

Raeisi stressed that the security of the region should be ensured by the countries of the region themselves, adding, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to use its potentials to establish lasting peace and prevent bloodshed in Afghanistan.”

Saying that the people of Iran and Afghanistan have rooted, religious and civilizational relations, the President said "Iran wants the security, welfare, and dignity of the Afghan people and has not and will not fail to help achieve this goal."

Iran lodges protest to IMO over rising rhetoric

Iranian Ambassador to the UK Mohsen Baharvand has penned a letter to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to protest the rhetoric recently raised against Tehran after suspicious incidents with tankers in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian ambassador condemned the allegations about Iran's alleged actions to undermine maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman and called on the international community to cooperate in countering these destabilizing stances.

In the letter to the IMO, Baharvand rejected all baseless accusations against Tehran saying that they were politically motivated and were aimed at creating instability and harming the safety and security of navigation.

Iran warns Israeli regime in letter to UNSC

Iran’s mission to the United Nations has sent a letter to the head of the UN Security Council, warning the Israeli regime that it “should bear consequences of its possible adventurism”.

Written by Ambassador Zahra Ershadi, Chargés d’affaires ad interim of the Iranian mission, the letter came in response to a letter earlier sent to the UNSC head by representatives of the UK, Romania, and Liberia which had leveled unfounded accusations against Iran.

HJ/