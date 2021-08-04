Establishing peace in Afghanistan important for Iran

Speaking in his meeting with Speaker of Pakistan Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in Tehran on Wed., Parliament Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that restoration of peace and security in Afghanistan is the priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The priority of Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop relations with its neighbors and Islamic countries, so, Islamic Republic of Iran attaches special importance to expanding its relations with Pakistan, Ghalibaf emphasized.

Referring to the proper capacity existing between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan, Iranian Parliament Speaker stressed the need to enhance the level of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Strengthening and consolidating relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan in various fields, especially economic and trade can improve livelihoods among residents living at border areas of the two states, he added.

Speaker of Pakistan Senate, who is in Tehran for attending the inauguration ceremony of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, pointed to the amicable ties between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan which date back to many years ago and stated that the history of cooperation between the two countries, and religious, historical, cultural and territorial commonalities are factors in strengthening ties between the two nations throughout history.

MA/5274045