Saeid Marouf announces retirement from national duty

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Marouf posted a picture of himself standing behind an Olympics logo, saying that he has too many things to say.

“Certainly, to respect all volleyball and my fans, I will answer all questions in the first opportunity and I will try to speak clearly as always.”

“Although I preferred to say goodbye to volleyball in silence, now it is a good time for talking,” he added, raising speculations about his retirement from national duty.

Earlier, the reports of his retirement had emerged after the Iranian team conceded a 3-2 defeat against Japan in the Tokyo Olympics and failed to advance to the next stage of the games.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Volleyball Federation posted the following video of Marouf showing his world-class performance for Team Melli and appreciated his nearly 16-year-long presence in the team.

