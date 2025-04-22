FM Araghchi, IAEA chief hold phone call amid Iran-US talks

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Grossi told Araghchi that the Agency is ready to assist in advancing the ongoing indirect Iran-US talks.

The Foreign Minister referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran's approach, which is based on goodwill and seriousness in choosing the path of diplomacy, briefing Grossi about the latest state of the indirect talks with the United States.

The Director General of the IAEA, for his part, praised Iran's responsible approach and announced the Agency's readiness to provide any assistance in the process of the talks between Tehran and Washington based on the Agency's duties and authorities in accordance with its Statute.

Araghchi departed for China shortly after the phone conversation on Tuesday.

There have been two rounds of nuclear and sanctions-lifting talks between Iran and the United States over the past two Saturdays, initially in Oman and the next one in the Italian capital. After the talks, both sides expressed happiness with the progress in the talks as very positive and constructive.

The IAEA chief recently visited Iran and held talks with the Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami as well as Araghchi.

