Karateka Ganjzadeh wins 3rd gold for Iran in Olympics

Iran karateka Sajjad Ganjzadeh has won the final match of men's Kumite +75 kg at Olympics karate contests to win the 3rd gold medal and 7th medal in total for Iran.

Leader thanks medalists at Tokyo Olympics

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei expressed his appreciation to all Iranian athletes who won a medal at the Olympics games in Japan for bringing joy to the Iranian nation.

IRGC warns enemies of retesting Iran

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh reacted to the recent threats made by the Israeli regime and its Western allies against Iran. The threats came after they leveled unfounded accusations against Tehran regarding security incidents for vessels in the regional waters.

Hezbollah brings dignity, guarantees security for Lebanon

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami has praised Lebanese Hezbollah for its role in bringing dignity and protecting the security of Lebanon.

Iran urges complete destruction of nuclear weapons

Iran’s envoy to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi called for complete destruction of nuclear weapons.

Iran not to hesitate to defend its sovereign rights in PG

Condemning the G7 statement over baseless accusations against Iran, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Iran will not hesitate to defend its sovereign rights in the Persian Gulf.

Foreign troops exit from Iraq big step towards security

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said Sat. that exact and full implementation of Iraqi parliament legislation to expel foreign troops from the country would be a big step towards stability and security in the region.

Nicaraguan FM,Zarif meet

In a meeting between Iranian FM and his Nicaraguan counterpart, recent developments in bilateral ties and vital issues in the Latin American region, as well as the two countries' resistance against unilateralism were discussed.

Zionists' threats against Tehran nothing but a joke

Zionist regime's claims and threatening to attack Iran is nothing but a joke and they know it well, the chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee asserted.

Iran marks anniv. of Iranians martyred in Mazar-i-Sharif

In a statement, Iran’s foreign minister commemorated the Iranian diplomats and a journalist martyred in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif terrorist attack on Aug. 8, 1998.

RHM/