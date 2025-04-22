Iran has unconditional sovereignty over trio PG islands

Following the registration of the statement of the 163rd meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Sa'eed Iravani, in a letter addressed to the President of the Security Council, rejected the claim of interference in the sovereignty of the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf, calling it a clear violation of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The full text of Iravan's letter is as follows:

In the name of God, the most Compassionate, the most Merciful

21 April 2025



Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government, I am writing with reference to the letter dated 17 March 2025 from the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations, addressed to the President of the Security Council, which transmitted the final statement of the 163rd Session of the Ministerial Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States (S/2025/169). In this regard, I would like to inform you of the following:

- Paragraphs 41 to 45 of the abovementioned statement include assertions on three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf that constitute a clear and unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. These baseless claims are firmly rejected, and the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns and denounces them in their entirety. In this regard, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its full and unquestionable sovereignty over the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf. Any claim to the contrary is considered an unacceptable interference in Iran’s internal affairs and a violation of the universally recognized principle of non-interference, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

- Regarding the reference in paragraph 44 of the statement of a falsified name for the Persian Gulf, I must emphasize that “Persian Gulf” is the only historically and legally recognized name for the body of water between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Arabian Peninsula. This designation has been consistently used throughout recorded history and must be respected in accordance with international norms and historical accuracy.

- With regard to the unwarranted reference to Iran in paragraph 62 of the statement, it must be emphasized that Iran's foreign policy is based on respecting the principles of international law, particularly those governing friendly relations and cooperation among States, including the principle of sovereign equality. In this context, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently pursued a policy of friendship and good neighborliness with all its Persian Gulf neighbors. This principled policy is rooted in full respect for the political independence and sovereign equality of States, mutual respect, constructive cooperation, and dialogue. Iran remains firmly committed to the preservation of regional peace and security through the active and inclusive engagement of all countries in the Persian Gulf region, and will continue to uphold this approach in good faith.

- The references made to Iran’s nuclear program and defensive capabilities, including its missile program, in paragraphs 63 to 65 of the statement are unfounded and irrelevant. Iran remains fully committed to its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and its nuclear activities are strictly for peaceful purposes, in line with its inalienable rights under the Treaty.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador

Permanent Representative

H.E. Mr. Jérôme Bonafont

President of the Security Council

United Nations, New York

