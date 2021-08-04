Zarif, Bosnia FM discuss regional, intl. developments

Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turković, who is visiting Iran to attend Thursday's inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim Raeisi met with her Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed regional and international developments, as well as the latest status of bilateral relations.

The two foreign ministers pointed to the historical, civilizational and cultural similarities that bind the people of the two countries together and stressed the need to increase political consultations and strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.

Zarif, for his part, emphasized the full-fledged support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

KI/PR