Ensuring security, saving lives; Inside IRGC’s missions

Initially formed to safeguard the principles of the Islamic Revolution and counter internal and external threats, the IRGC quickly became one of the key pillars of Iran’s national defense. It played a crucial role during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War (1980–1988), where it helped defend the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty in the face of a devastating invasion. Since then, the IRGC, alongside the Army, has remained at the forefront of Iran’s security architecture, contributing significantly to the country’s defense capabilities and regional stability.

One of the core missions of the IRGC has been to ensure national security. The IRGC has also extended its strategic presence beyond Iran’s borders, assisting governments in fighting terrorist groups such as ISIL. By supporting counterterrorism operations, the IRGC has contributed to regional security, especially during times when extremist groups threatened to overrun large parts of the Middle East.

In addition to its military role, the IRGC has consistently shown its commitment to the Iranian people during natural disasters and humanitarian crises. From earthquake relief efforts in Kermanshah to flood rescue operations across various provinces, IRGC forces have mobilized swiftly and efficiently to provide aid, rescue services, and infrastructure support. Their rapid response and logistical capabilities have made them a key actor in disaster management and public safety.

Beyond emergency response, the IRGC has also been involved in development projects across Iran, particularly in underdeveloped or remote regions. Through its engineering arm, Khatam al-Anbia Construction Headquarters, the IRGC has participated in large-scale infrastructure projects, including road construction and dam building. These efforts have aimed to improve living standards and create job opportunities for local populations.

As the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps marks another year since its establishment, it maintains its commitment to defending Iran’s sovereignty and standing by the Iranian people in times of crisis. Its legacy is one of resilience, rapid mobilization, and a deeply rooted sense of duty to protect and serve.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, has said that the Iranians look at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC),

In a message on Monday, Major General Bagheri offered his congratulations on the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.

He praised the IRGC for its honorable record for defense and military capabilities, deterrent power, assistance to civilians, and promotion of the culture of resistance.

The general said Iranians regard the IRGC as their protective shield and strong shelter that has guaranteed Iran’s security and calm by generating power and expanding its deterrent preparedness.

The IRGC has prevented the enemies from making any miscalculation and has warned them against the devastating consequences of any act of aggression, the commander stated.

He also highlighted the enemy’s failure to tarnish the image of the IRGC in the public.

The heads of the arrogant powers perceive the IRGC as the major barrier to their bullying and hegemonic strategies in the world’s most sensitive region, the general stated.

