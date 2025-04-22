Iran sells each kilo of heavy water for $1,000: nuclear chief

"Today we have our share in the global market of heavy water. This product has about 300 types of derivatives that are used in various fields such as medicine, industry, microelectronics, and various industries, and is an influential substance today," the AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami said in a speech on Tuesday.

"Each kilogram of heavy water is worth about $1,000, and the methanol that we produce from heavy water and we are now exporting, each ton is worth $1.2 million, and we export it."

The top Iranian nuclear official noted Iran produces methanol in a newly built factory, adding that the enemies wanted to deprive the Iranian nation of the benefits of heavy water and its peaceful nuclear program, like what they did to a European country.

MNA