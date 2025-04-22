Tehran to host Dialogue Forum on May 17-19

He made the remarks in a meeting with the foreign ambassadors residing in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Emphasizing the significance of regional and international dialogues in the current critical circumstances, he introduced the main topics of this forum, which will be held from May 17 to 19, 2025.

High-ranking officials from various countries, including ministers, will deliver speeches at the forum.

According to the schedule, the official opening of the forum will be held on May 18, he added.

