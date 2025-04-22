From Movement of the Deprived to Hezbollah secretary general

Sheikh Naim Qassem is a Shiite religious scholar and Lebanese politician who is considered one of the most famous leaders of the "Hezbollah" movement in Lebanon. He was elected as the fourth Secretary General of the movement on October 29, 2024 after the assassination of the martyr "Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah", the former Secretary General of Hezbollah.

But, who is Sheikh Naim Qassem who has become the secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah after the martyrdom of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah?

Early childhood and education:

"Naim ibn Mohammad Naim Qassem" was born in February 1953 in Kfar Fila city of Nabatiya province, south of Lebanon. He has four sons and two daughters.

His interest in Islam drew him towards studying of Islamic books as a youngster. At the age of 18, he used to hold weekly religious courses in the mosque for teenagers and youths.

The Sheikh, however, was not interested only in Islamic sciences and he was fond of chemistry, too. Naim Qassem got his BA in chemistry from the University of Lebanon in French language. In 1977, he got his MA in chemistry from the same university and then started teaching. Thus, he taught for six years at public high schools.

Naim Qassem studied at the seminary alongside his academic studies.

In cooperation with a group of youths, he founded the "Lebanese Muslim Students Union" in 1970 with the aim of spreading religious thoughts in universities and schools.

Hezbollah's leader's political activism:

After the foundation of Amal Movement by Imam Musa Sadr in 1974, Sheikh Naim Qassem joined the military branch of the movement called, the "Movement of the Deprived" with the aim of countering Zionist occupiers who had usurped parts of Lebanon.

After several sessions of Islamic committees in 1982, Hezbollah of Lebanon was founded and Naim Qassem was among the most outstanding cofounders of the movement.

Then he became a member of the Consultative Assembly of Hezbollah and continued his activities there for three rounds. After that, he took over the responsibility of education and scouting in Beirut. Later on, he became the executive deputy of Hezbollah.

Naim Qassem played a key role in expansion of Hezbollah's relations with other political parties in Lebanon. He has played a role in many of the negotiations which have resulted in political agreements with the Lebanese government.

He was appointed as the deputy of the movements' secretary general in 1991 and was in the post till the martyrdom of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred on September 27, 2024 as a result of the airstrike of the Zionist regime in Dahieh, south of Beirut.

The Lebanese Hezbollah chose Naim Qassem as the new secretary general on October 29, 2024 nearly one month after the martyrdom of Nasrallah.

In his first speech as the secretary general of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem sent numerous messages such as resolve, determination, power, victory, continuation of resistance, rejection of the Zionists' conditions and support for ceasefire and talks.

His personal website reads, "He believes in the political-religious idea of Wilayate- Faqih and consequently the leadership of Imam Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution."

Sheikh Naim Qassem's long tenure as Hezbollah's deputy secretary-general was marked by many developments, including the July 1993 war, the 1996 war, the liberation of Lebanon in 2000, the 33-day war of 2006, and the 2017 conflicts, during which Hezbollah's military capabilities increased exponentially.

Books:

Sheikh Naim Qassem is an author and has written several books in the fields of civil law, women's situation, teachers' situation, students' situation, rights of men and women, duties of parents towards children, and so on.

He has authored an important book titled, "Imam al-Khomeini bayn al-Isalat wal-Tajdeed" about Imam Khomeini and another book titled, "Al-Wali al-Mojadded" which is about Imam Khamenei.

Among his other books, mention can be made of "Hezbollah: Past and Future Method" which was authored in 2002 and has been translated into Farsi, English, French, Turkish, Urdu and Indonesian languages.

Another famous book of this scholar is the explanation of Imam Zein-ul-Abedin's Treatise on Rights.

Generally speaking, Sheikh Naim Qassem is considered as a pivotal figure in Lebanon's political scene and continues affecting Hezbollah and political proclivities in the country. Many experts are of the opinion that the Lebanese Hezbollah will go through important developments and will take prominent measures with Sheikh Naim Qassem as the new leader.

MNA/6441800