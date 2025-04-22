  1. World
Massive explosions reported in Russia’s Vladimir region

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Massive explosions have been reported on Tuesday near the town of Kirzhach in Russia’s Vladimir Region, some 75 km northeast of Moscow. The blasts are said to have taken place at a munitions depot.

Local authorities have announced a state of emergency in the district and blocked the roads leading to the area, RT reported. 

Аt around 3:30 pm, residents of nearby villages reported a series of powerful explosions and began posting videos of a huge cloud of smoke rising towards the sky which could be seen from over a dozen kilometers away.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has since confirmed that a fire had broken out on the territory of a military unit in the region, which caused the detonation of ammunition. In 2022 several Russian servicemen were killed in an accidental detonation at a military facility in the same region near the village of Barsovo.

