Massive explosions reported in Russia’s Vladimir region

Local authorities have announced a state of emergency in the district and blocked the roads leading to the area, RT reported.

Аt around 3:30 pm, residents of nearby villages reported a series of powerful explosions and began posting videos of a huge cloud of smoke rising towards the sky which could be seen from over a dozen kilometers away.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has since confirmed that a fire had broken out on the territory of a military unit in the region, which caused the detonation of ammunition. In 2022 several Russian servicemen were killed in an accidental detonation at a military facility in the same region near the village of Barsovo.

MA/PR