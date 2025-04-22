Iran condemns terrorist attack in India's Pahalgam city: spox

Esmaeil Baghaei termed the terrorist act as a severe crime that contradicts all international legal and human rights norms.

Expressing sympathy with the families of the victims and offering condolences to the government and people of India, he wished the injured a speedy recovery and good health.

Recalling the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in condemning all forms and manifestations of terrorism, Baghaei emphasized the need to further strengthen cooperation and coordination at various regional and international levels to prevent and combat terrorism and to prosecute and punish the perpetrators of the terrorist acts.

At least 20 tourists were killed and 10 others injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. Police sources said that at least two of the injured are in critical condition.

Terrorists opened fire at tourists in Baisaran, an off-the-road meadow in Pahalgam. The injured have been rushed to hospital.

