New Cabinet members to be introduced to Parliament on Sunday

Abdolreza Mesri, deputy of Iran's parliament speaker, said on Wed. that the Parliament's commissions and fraction will start discussing the new Cabinet members as of Sunday, August 8.

He expressed hope that the introduced ministers would gain the vote of confidence during the public meetings of parliamentarians and that the 13th government would begin its work as soon as possible.

Mesri said he is not informed about any of the names of the proposed Cabinet members.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the decree of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as the next President of Iran on Tuesday.

President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi's inauguration will be held on August 5, 5:00 pm at the Iranian Parliament and will be attended by 10 presidents, 20 speakers of parliament, 11 foreign ministers, 10 other ministers, envoys of presidents, vice presidents, and parliamentary delegations.

HJ/84426400