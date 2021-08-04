Nicaragua turned into a model for anti-arrogance movements

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Foreign Minister of Nicaragua Denis Ronaldo Moncada on Wed., Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi stated that resisting against unjust and excessive demands of the United States made Nicaragua a model for Latin American countries and anti-arrogance movements in the region.

Nicaraguan Revolution has always been a familiar revolution to the Iranian people, Raeisi said, adding that Iranian people have always wished success and victory to the revolutionary nation of Nicaragua who resisted against the global arrogance firmly.

Iranian President Raeisi described the relations between the two countries of Iran and Nicaragua “good and constructive” and stated that the two countries enjoy high capacities for broadening and enhancing their relations.

The current level of relations between Iran and Nicaragua is not enough and giant steps should be taken to improve the level of relations between the two countries, he emphasized.

For his part, Foreign Minister of Nicaragua Denis Ronaldo Moncada, who is in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as Iran's new president, conveyed the warmest greetings of Nicaraguan president to his Iranian counterpart and reiterated Nicaragua continues the path of realization of its Revolution firmly and with the help of friend countries such as Islamic Republic of Iran, it protects common goals and aspirations of the revolutionary countries especially fighting against global arrogance.

