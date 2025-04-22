Iran names squad for 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup

He has called up 12 players for the competition, which will be held in Seychelles from May 1 to 11, Tehran Times reported.

All 16 nations that will grace the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 have now confirmed their official squads for the upcoming tournament.

The tournament – in which the world’s best beach soccer players from all six confederations will compete for the title of world champions – will be the first edition held in an African country. It also marks the first time that the Seychelles will host a FIFA event.

Brazil are defending champions.

AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025 star Ali Mirshekari will spearhead the charge for Iran, who will look to improve on their third-place finish last time out.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Portugal, Mauritania, and Paraguay.

Iran squad include:

Mehdi Mirjalili, Mohammad Dastan, Abbas Rezaei, Reza Amirizadeh, Saeid Piramoon, Ali Nazem, Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Ali Mirshekari, Movahed Mohammadpour, Mohammadali Mokhtari, Mohammadali Nazarazadeh, and Mohammad Masoumizadeh

MNA