Iranian weightlifter Davoudi wins silver at Olympics

Ali Davoudi from Iran became vice-champion of weightlifting contests at men's +109 kg at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games on Wednesday.

The Iranian athlete lifted 191 kg weight at his first attempt at the snatch followed by successfully lifting 196, 200 kg at his second and third lifts.

Meanwhile, he managed to lift the 234kg weight at his first attempt at the clean and jerk, while he could not lift the second 240kg weight at his second attempt.

Eventually, Davoudi managed to lift the 241 at his third attempt at clean and jerk to win the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

At this category, Lasha Talakhadze from Georgia won the gold medal with a total of 488, while the vice-champion Davoudi snatched the silver medal with a total of 441.

Dovoudi's medal was the first silver medal and the fourth medal for Iran at the Tokyo Olympics so far.

KI