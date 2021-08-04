Geraei wins Iran's 2nd gold in Tokyo Olympics

In the final match of the category, Geraei overpowered Ukraine’s Parviz Nasibov 9-1 and snatched the gold medal.

Germany’s Frank Staebler and Egypt’s Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed won the bronze medals of this category.

This is the second gold medal of the Iranian delegation. The first one was gained by Javad Foroughi in men's shooting.

Mohammadhadi Saravi had also won a bronze medal in Greco-Roman’s 97kg category on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the five-member team of Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling headed by Mohammad Bana finished the event with one gold and one bronze medal.

Geraei’s gold medal enhanced the ranking of the Iranian delegation in the medal table. Iran now sits at the 28th rank in the table with two golds and one bronze.

MAH