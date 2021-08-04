Destiny of Yemen must be decided by Yemenis: Raeisi

Speaking in his meeting with Special Envoy of Yemeni National Salvation Government Mohammad Abdul Salam in Tehran on Wed., Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi praised the unflinching resistance and perseverance of Yemeni people against aggressors and bullying powers and stated, “Today, Yemen has become a manifestation of resistance against global arrogance and pride of the Islamic world and Arab world.”

The outstanding resistance of Yemeni people and youth for their dignity and independence against global arrogance has astonished the whole world and this honor belongs not only to Yemeni people but also to all Muslims and freedom-seekers in the world, Raeisi highlighted.

Yemeni National Salvation Government Mohammad Abdul Salam, who is in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, congratulated Raeisi for his election as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated that Yemen has taken giant strides for progress and development and considers itself as a supporter of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international arenas.

Iran and Yemen are on a common front in the fight against global arrogance, he said, adding that Yemeni people have chosen the line of resistance and will continue this path stronger than ever.

MA/5274102