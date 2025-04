According to Al Jazeera, US warplanes carried out a wide range of airstrikes on different parts of Yemen from Monday night until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The total number of strikes against Sanaa and the provinces of Marib and Al-Hudaydah has reached 40.

Meanwhile, from Monday morning to Monday night, a total of 25 airstrikes were reported on the Al-Tuhaita district in the Al-Hudaydah province.

