Amid the complexities of the international scene, Iran emerges as a party with a cohesive diplomatic vision, supported by internal unity and robust external engagement, while the US administration grapples with divisions that hinder its ability to formulate a unified stance.

These dynamics make the Rome negotiations a critical juncture, not only for addressing the nuclear issue but also for highlighting how Iran’s active diplomacy can serve as a model for navigating global challenges.

Iran enters these negotiations with confidence rooted in its wise leadership and internal cohesion. Contrary to narratives that attempt to portray the Islamic Republic’s system as fragmented, the decision to participate in the talks was made through institutional consensus, reflecting consultative mechanisms that prioritize the unity of the Islamic system as a strategic imperative.

This cohesion is clearly evident in the performance of the Iranian negotiating team, which operates in harmony under the leadership of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as the senior representative of the Islamic Republic, bolstered by the trust of state institutions. This unity is not merely a negotiating tool but an expression of a clear vision aimed at safeguarding national interests, regardless of the outcome of the dialogue.

In contrast, the U.S. administration suffers from internal divisions that weaken its position. Within President Trump’s administration, two visions clash: one led by Vice President Vance, who advocates for a diplomatic approach prioritizing dialogue, and another embraced by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who prefer a hardline stance reliant on pressure and threats. This internal conflict plunges the American strategy into ambiguity, making it difficult to predict the course of the negotiations or the extent of Washington’s commitment to practical solutions.

However, what distinguishes Iran’s position is not only its internal cohesion but also the clarity and remarkable diplomatic activity that transcends the nuclear issue. Iran pursues a multidimensional diplomacy aimed at strengthening its regional and international presence. Iranian officials hold intensive meetings with their counterparts from countries such as Russia and China, as well as key regional players like Turkey and Qatar, to build economic and political ties.

For instance, the frequent visits by Iran’s Foreign Minister to Asian and European capitals aim to enhance cooperation in energy and trade, bolstering Iran’s ability to counter sanctions. Additionally, Iran’s active participation in regional organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, underscores that it is not isolated but a dynamic actor in the international system. This diplomatic activity grants Iran strategic flexibility, enabling it to diversify its political and economic options, thereby reducing the impact of American pressures.

In the context of the negotiations, it is evident that Iran adopts a realistic approach to managing expectations. Statements by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah SeyyedAli Khamenei, urge avoiding excessive optimism or pessimism, emphasizing the need to treat the negotiations as part of routine diplomatic work. To achieve this, Iran seeks to minimize the media frenzy surrounding the talks by controlling the flow of related news, preventing them from becoming an extraordinary event that dominates public opinion, particularly within Iran. This approach reflects an awareness of the importance of focusing on substance over form, especially amid media campaigns that aim to distort the negotiations’ objectives.

The negotiations themselves are a complex process requiring time and patience. Iran recognizes that achieving an immediate breakthrough is unrealistic, particularly with ongoing tensions and external pressures. Therefore, it emphasizes that the United States must abandon the language of threats and sanctions and recognize Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy under the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Concurrently, Iran focuses on protecting and sustaining its nuclear cycle as a strategic priority, rather than engaging in debates over enrichment levels, which are often used as a pressure tactic.

The essence of the negotiations, as Tehran emphasizes, should revolve around two objectives: the complete lifting of illegitimate sanctions for the benefit of the Iranian people by Washington, and the building of confidence in the peaceful nature of the nuclear program by Tehran. However, these goals face obstacles, including the influence of entities like the Zionist regime, which seeks to obstruct any progress, alongside divisions within the U.S. administration. Reports, such as those published by Axios, highlight this challenge, pointing to the tension between the diplomatic faction led by Vance and the hardline faction represented by Rubio and Waltz.

In conclusion, Iranian diplomacy emerges as a model of activity and flexibility in confronting challenges. Through its internal cohesion, extensive external engagement, and realistic management of the negotiations, Iran presents the image of a nation confident in its capabilities. In contrast, the United States faces internal challenges that may limit its effectiveness. The success of the Rome negotiations will depend on the ability of both parties to overcome pressures and divisions and commit to solutions that respect Iran’s rights and contribute to regional stability. In Rome, the negotiations will not merely be a dialogue between two nations but a test of diplomacy’s ability to build bridges in an increasingly complex world.

MNA