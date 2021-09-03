Iranian oil tanker for Lebanon enters Syria’s Baniyas

Sources have informed Mehr News Agency that the first Iranian oil tanker carrying fuel for Lebanon has entered Syria’s Baniyas Port.

Earlier on Thursday, a Lebanese newspaper reports that the first Iranian oil tanker that carries fuel for Lebanon has arrived in Syrian waters.

Tehran rules out ‘negotiations for negotiations’

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian highlighted that Tehran will not accept negotiations for the negotiation’s sake.

Answering a call from Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic welcomes the principle of negotiations but will not accept negotiations for negotiations

Nemati wins 3rd consecutive gold in Paralympics

Prominent archer Zahra Nemati of Iran defended her status in Tokyo as the gold winner of 2012 London and 2016 Rio.

Russian admiral visits Holy Defense Museum

Deputy commander in chief of the Russian navy paid a visit to Iran's National Museum of the Islamic Revolution & Holy Defense.

In order to expand military relations and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia, Vice Admiral Vladimir Lvovich Kasatonov visited Iran's Holy Defense Museum on Thursday.

FM Amir-Abdollahian invited to India

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has invited Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for a visit to India to discuss bilateral ties.

Japanese FM felicitates Iranian counterpart on inauguration

Japanese FM Toshimitsu Motegi felicitated Iran's FM Amir-Abdollahian for starting his services in the position.

RHM/