US extends Iraq's sanction waiver for four months

The US has granted Iraq a four-month extension to a sanctions waiver allowing it to import Iranian gas, an Iraqi official told AFP on Wednesday, according to Sputnik news agency.

Iraq buys gas and electricity from neighbouring Iran to supply about a third of its power sector, which has been worn down by years of conflict and poor maintenance and is unable to meet the needs of the country's 40 million population.

The US blacklisted Iran's energy industry in late 2018 as it ramped up illegal sanctions, but granted Baghdad a series of temporary waivers.

The last exemption period ended last month, and the new waiver took effect last week, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

It runs until the start of December.

The extensions follow a visit to Washington by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi to meet US President Joe Biden.

KI/PR