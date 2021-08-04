CBI launches legal campaign against Bahrain to restore assets

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has invoked a previously signed agreement between Iran and Bahrain to retrieve investments it did in the tiny Kingdom in 2004.

Erdogan thanks Iran, friends for help in fight against fires

The Turkish president has thanked all the friendly countries, including Iran for assisting his country so far in the fight against wildfires, expressing hope the country will overcome the difficult time at the earliest.

NATO follows in US, UK footsteps, blames Iran for ship attack

NATO and the EU have followed in the UK, US footsteps to blame Iran Iran for the last Friday's attack on an oil tanker owned by the Israeli regime.

Iran's foreign debt decreases in Spring

The amount of Iran's foreign debt at the end of Spring (June 21) reached $8.74 billion, which has decreased by 4.35 percent compared to the end of the Iranian calendar year.

Zarif explains Iran foreign policy under Raeisi to Omani FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi met in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional issues.

Tokyo Olympics: Saravi wins bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadhadi Saravi of Iran won the bronze medal of men’s 97kg category in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Qatar FM assistant, Iran ambassador consult on bilateral ties

Iran's Ambassador to Doha and Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid al-Khater met to discuss bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Doha.

Iran reports 378 deaths, 39,019 new cases in a day

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 39,019 COVID-19 infections and 378 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Rouhani leaves Presidential office for Raeisi

Ex-President Hassan Rouhani gave Presidential office to his successor Ebrahim Raeisi on Tue.

564k containers loaded, unloaded at Shahid Rajaee port

The director-general of Hormozgan Province's PMO announced that in the first four months of the current Iranian year (ended on July 22) up to 564,000 containers have been loaded and unloaded at Shahid Rajaee port.

Iran’s export of minerals hits about $1.3bn one month

Iran exported about $1.3 billion worth of mining and mineral products in the Iranian month of Khordad in the current Iranian calendar year (from May 21 to June 21).

Leader: Peaceful power transfer shows rationality, confidence in Iran

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that peaceful transfer of power is a sign of rationality and confidence in the country.

Raeisi: Economic conditions to not be tied to enemies' will

Iran's new President Ibrahim Raeisi delivered a speech at his endorsement ceremony on Tues. morning.

Leader endorses Raeisi's presidential decree

The endorsement ceremony of newly-elected president of Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi started on Tue. in presence of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and high-ranking state officials.

