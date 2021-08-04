Iran response to enemies’ threats 'devastating'

Major General Hossein Salami pointed to the recent media hype orchestrated against the Islamic Iran and stated, “We warn them (enemies) to learn from the past and know that our response to enemies’ threats will be more destructive and regrettable.”

Speaking in a TV program on the recent media hype of enemies against the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wed., Major General Hossein Salami added, “Following the success of Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, enemies left no stone unturned and made their utmost efforts to take advantage of events that sometimes took place inside the country in the fields of water or electricity shortages and similar issues.”

“We are in the process of transferring the government which differs from the power transfer that takes place in the United States, and this transition of government in Iran is dignified, healthy and peaceful, and we are going through the political process,” Salami stressed.

He once again warned enemies of the country to get rid of their false thoughts and ideas towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, because Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to their threats will be more destructive and make them feel regret.”

“We advise them not to enter the arena of confrontation with the noble nation of Islamic Iran, for, we are firm and steadfast in safeguarding sublime values of the Islamic Revolution,” IRGC Chief Commander Salami added.

MA/5273637