Aug 4, 2021, 4:31 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 39,357 news cases, 409 deaths

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 39,357 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 409 people have lost their lives since Wed.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,263 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus, COVID-19, patients in the country is standing at 4,019,084.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 409 people since Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 92,194.

So far, 3,444,798 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 5,959 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 26,168,347 COVID-19 tests have been taken throughout the country.

