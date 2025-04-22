  1. Politics
Apr 22, 2025, 1:53 PM

Iran emphasizes need for binding guarantees in nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – The Iranian government stressed that any outcomes from the nuclear negotiations must be protected by enforceable guarantees, citing past experiences that call for durable and effective commitments from the other parties.

The Government Spokeswoman, Fatemeh Mohajerani, emphasized the need for guarantees that would ensure both the effectiveness and durability of the outcomes of the negotiations. 

"Given our past experiences, we will need assurances to safeguard the results achieved from these talks."

In response to a reporter’s question regarding the second round of nuclear negotiations and whether reaching an agreement in just a few sessions is possible, she stated that Iran does not welcome prolonged and exhausting processes.

"We believe that reaching a good agreement within a limited timeframe is achievable."

