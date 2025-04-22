Hamas calls on all Palestinians to attend pro-Gaza rallies

Abdel Rahman Shadid made the request in a statement that was posted on Telegram ahead of marches scheduled for Tuesday to condemn Israeli crimes against Palestinians, Press TV reported.

"We call on the free people of our nation and the university students of the occupied West Bank to mobilize and turn out widely in the angry marches scheduled for Tuesday, in support of Gaza and in rejection of the genocide war that the occupation continues to wage against our people," he said.

Israel waged its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the occupying regime has killed at least 51,240 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 116,931 others, in Gaza.

