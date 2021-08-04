'Lifting of oppressive sanctions Iran definite stance'

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs held a meeting with Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union, who just arrived in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi.

During the meeting, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Enrigue Mora discussed the most important regional and international issues, especially the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Negotiations over bilateral relations and cooperation between Iran and the European Union in various fields were also discussed by the sides.

As Enrique Mora has been EU coordinator at the Vienna talks, the latest situation of JCPOA and the issue of continuing negotiations were also discussed.

In this meeting, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized the definite positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in terms of lifting the oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation.

