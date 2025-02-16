FM urges transforming Makran into Iran future economic hub

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the “Lost Paradise” of Makran must transform into the future economic hub of Iran and the region.

Addressing the 8th Indian Ocean Conference which is underway in Muscat, Oman, Araghchi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has placed ‘maritime-oriented’ policy at the forefront of its strategic development.”

“A country with over 5,800 kilometers of coastline –4,900 kilometers of which stretch across the south along this vast ocean– cannot remain indifferent to its future,” he added.

“Developing a maritime-based economy is not just an option for Iran; it is an imperative,” he noted.

The full text of his speech is as follows:

Excellencies,

Distinguished Guests,

Dear Friends,

Today, we have gathered in a land that has been recognized for centuries as a bridge between the East and the West, connecting great civilizations and nations near and far. Oman, our gracious host, has long been not only an economic actor but also a symbol of interaction, dialogue, and constructive diplomacy in the Indian Ocean region. At the heart of global developments, this region continues to play a decisive role in shaping the future of international economy.

Throughout history, the sea has been more of a gateway for civilizational connectivity than a geographical boundary. For thousands of years, the Indian Ocean has not only been a body of water but a vital highway for trade, cultural exchange, and civilizational development. This route has linked merchants from the coasts of India to Africa, from the islands of Indonesia to the Persian Gulf, and from Iran to the Red Sea. In an era when overland routes were long and perilous, this ocean would connect emerging economies and create new opportunities.

Today, however, the world is undergoing fundamental shifts. The rapid pace of economic and technological developments, the reliance of nations on new trade routes, and the need for regional security and cooperation have become more critical than ever. In such circumstances, traditional routes and old patterns of trade alone should no longer suffice. We ought to design a future where the Indian Ocean is not just a transit route but a hub of strategic and economic cooperation. This is the philosophy behind the theme of this year’s conference, “Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.” The theme is not a mere slogan; rather, it reflects a historical necessity for all countries in the region.

Recognizing these developments, the Islamic Republic of Iran has placed “maritime-oriented” policy at the forefront of its strategic development. A country with over 5,800 kilometers of coastline –4,900 kilometers of which stretch across the south along this vast ocean– cannot remain indifferent to its future. Developing a maritime-based economy is not just an option for Iran; it is an imperative. We are convinced that that our coasts are not merely natural borders but gateways connecting Iran to the global economy. Therefore, the 14th Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has formulated a comprehensive and operational plan for the development of ports, maritime transportation, and the establishment of a regional supply chain.

In this context, the Makran coast holds a special place. These shores, whose natural and economic potential had been overlooked for centuries, have now become a national development priority. The “Lost Paradise” of Makran must transform into the future economic hub of Iran and the region. Based on this strategy, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has identified four key objectives for the development of this region:

– First, strengthening native and local economies, creating sustainable employment for communities residing these areas, and supporting small and medium-sized industries that can play a role in the regional supply chain;

– Second, developing energy infrastructure with a focus on renewable energy. We are convinced that the economy of the future depends on sustainable and clean energy. Investing in new energy technologies and reducing reliance on fossil fuels is not only environmentally essential but from an economic standpoint shall encourage regional competitiveness;

– Third, completing international transit corridors and strengthening transportation routes. Establishing a network of rail, road, and maritime routes that connect Iran to other countries in the region and beyond is a key pillar of our maritime-oriented policy; and

– Fourth, wooing domestic and foreign investment as the driving force behind economic development. No economy can grow without sustainable investment, and we welcome all countries that wish to contribute to the development of this region.

All that being said, none of these plans can be realized without lasting security. Maritime security is now more critical than ever for the global economy. Alongside its economic and trade roles, the Islamic Republic of Iran also bears the responsibility of ensuring maritime security. The Iranian Navy, in cooperation with regional countries, has consistently played a part in anti-piracy operations, combating drug trafficking and organized crime, and ensuring navigational security. We believe that maritime security should not be used as a 1ever for pressure or influence by extra-regional powers; rather it should be the outcome of cooperation among regional nations.

At the same time, no country can single-handedly advance on its path to economic development. Regional cooperation is key to shared progress. Through its membership in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), Iran emphasizes its commitment to multilateralism and economic and security cooperation in the region.

Yet and still, there remains a significant challenge: certain extra-regional powers seek to exploit political, economic, and security gaps in the region, undermining natural cooperation among regional countries. We cannot allow the geopolitical rivalries of global powers to determine the future of this region. Decisions about the destiny of the Indian Ocean must be made by the countries of this region and shall serve the interests of their peoples.

In conclusion, I am pleased that the conference is held in our friendly and brotherly country, Oman –a nation that has always been a symbol of interaction, dialogue, and constructive diplomacy in the region. We believe that only through cooperation and mutual trust can we build a sustainable future for the peoples of this region. I hope this conference marks the beginning of a new chapter in maritime and regional cooperation, a chapter in which cooperation replaces division, and development replaces debilitating rivalries.

