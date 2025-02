Six Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered to Russia’s battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, the group’s spokesman Ivan Bigma told TASS.

"Over the day, the enemy's losses amounted to more than 165 troops. Six Ukrainian servicemen surrendered as prisoners of war," he said, TASS reported.

The spokesman added that during the past day, the battlegroup destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones, five drone control points and a Starlink satellite communication station.

MP/