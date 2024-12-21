Radical minority establishment in Syria alarming for region

Velayati made the remarks in an exclusive note for Mehr News Agency,

After years of efforts and conspiracies, the United States and Israel plunged one of the most important anti-Zionist strongholds, Syria, into chaos.

Syria was one of the primary nations opposing Zionism during Hafez al-Assad and Bashar al-Assad's rule in this country. Anwar Sadat committed the first betrayal to the Palestinian cause by signing the Camp David Accords.

The issue of Palestine marks a revival of the Crusades after 690 AH. The Crusades began with Pope Urban II’s decree in 1095 AD, leading Catholic Christians to attack Al-Quds. Saadi Shirazi referenced the Muslims’ resistance against the Crusaders in his works.

In the modern era, the new Crusades were designed by radical Christians and Zionists. Theodor Herzl introduced the concept of Zionism at a congress in Basel, Switzerland, in 1897. The Sykes-Picot Agreement between France and Britain in 1916 divided Ottoman territories.

In 1917, British Foreign Secretary Balfour declared that Palestine would be the future homeland of the Jews.

Between 1918 and 1939, hundreds of thousands of Jews migrated to Palestine from Eastern and occasionally Western Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Hollywood produced the film Exodus, portraying Jews as victims returning to Palestine. Prominent Iranian scholars, such as Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Taleghani took strong stances against Israel in their struggles.

Western powers, including Britain in the Netherlands East Indies in Southeast Asia, established trading companies that eventually dominated the regions. The Anglo-Saxon goal was global domination. Unable to directly confront the Ottoman Empire, the British failed to achieve their aims there.

During the reign of Sultan Abdul Hamid, one of the weakest rulers of the Ottoman Empire, a group of Jews approached him with a proposal to purchase Palestine. Sultan Abdul Hamid delivered a historic response, saying that we have never seen a living human being dissected. Faced with rejection, they pursued two strategies: halting the persecution of Jews by the Germans and later showcasing horrific imagery of Jewish prisoners.

From 1918 until the outbreak of World War II, the groundwork for Zionist ambitions was laid by the British, with support from the Americans.

The objective of establishing a Jewish homeland in the heart of Islamic lands was to prevent the unity of Muslims and Islamic states.

Prominent Iranian scholars like Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Taleghani took firm stances against Israel. Additionally, Seyyed Mojtaba Navab Safavi delivered anti-Israel speeches at Egyptian universities and played a role in founding the Fatah Movement.

After the formation of Israel, different nations adopted various strategies to counter it. In Egypt, Gamal Abdel Nasser, a dignified Muslim, worked tirelessly to unify Arabs and liberate Palestine, establishing the Arab League in Cairo. In contrast, the Organization of Islamic Conference became more aligned with opposing direct confrontation with Israel. King Hussein of Jordan declared war against Israel, ostensibly to combat its aggression, but in practice, he used Palestinians as a fighting force.

The sudden death of Gamal Abdel Nasser underscored the intense pressures and the inaction of the Organization of Islamic Conference. Michel Aflaq, a Syrian Christian, founded the Ba'ath Party in Syria and Iraq, with a mission of de-Islamization. In Syria, Hafez al-Assad took power, while in Iraq, Saddam Hussein became the dominant figure. Saddam’s attack on Iran marked the first significant negative consequence of Aflaq's influence in Iraq.

The US presence in Iraq led to the formation of terrorist groups like ISIL. However, the people of Iraq, with support from Iran, successfully defeated ISIL, though the US still maintains its presence in the country. Lebanon, supported by Iran and Hezbollah, resisted Israel, while Yemen, empowered by the Houthis, stood firm against Saudi Arabia and Wahhabism. Turkey played a significant role in enabling American forces in the region and supported terrorist groups in Idlib.

After the attack by Hamas and its allies on Israel and Israel’s subsequent strikes on Gaza, only Hezbollah extended support to the Palestinians. The Resistance Axis, comprising Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, also backed the Palestinians. Conversely, Turkey, in collaboration with the US and Israel, supported terrorist groups in Syria, while Israel occupied parts of Syrian territory—actions endorsed by Western countries. Regional allies have been warned that any contribution to fueling conflicts will quickly backfire. They are urged to align with Muslims and resist placing their trust in foreign powers.

